Expect action on our aim of carbon neutrality by 2070

Action is being taken to mainstream the country’s climate vision by incentivizing responsible production, moderating consumption, and strengthening government regulation as well as the financial system. Economic Survey 2022-23 outlines the measures undertaken in this direction. More than 40% of India’s existing installed electric capacity is already based on non-fossil fuel sources—and is envisaged to reach 50% by 2030. The total carbon stock in the country’s forests has been increasing, and carbon emissions sequestrated through forest and tree cover is estimated at 30.1 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent. The formulation of the comprehensive Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy postulates the vision of ‘LiFE’, seeking rational utilization of natural resources with a transition from fossil fuels to cleaner sources of energy in a manner that is both just and sustainable. The rapid expansion of green hydrogen, increased use of biofuels and climate-resilient urban development are expected to take centre-stage in accordance with this strategy.