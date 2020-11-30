Experts might be right on bank licensing even if their logic isn’t

Timing is everything. Whether one is executing a cover drive on the cricket field or making an investment decision. Or, if one is releasing an internal working group (IWG) report on corporate groups being eligible to apply for bank licences. The IWG of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had done good work, but its report was released before news of the failure of Lakshmi Vilas Bank had faded from memory. Coincidentally, within days of the report being placed in the public domain, came news that General Motors Company had decided to apply for an industrial bank charter in the US. This is distinct from a bank charter. Loosely put, it can be thought of as an “augmented NBFC" licence. There is no bar on such licencees accepting deposits from the public.

When RBI allowed large corporate groups to apply for bank licences in 2013, there was no major backlash. But, in the last two years, several institutions—financial and non-financial—have failed. Concerns have arisen over the security of bank deposits. Further, the resolution process proposed for winding up banks sowed doubts in depositors’ minds about the safety of their deposits. Also, RBI’s supervision capabilities appear inadequate.

Of all the experts who the IWG consulted, only one did not find anything wrong with the idea of corporate groups promoting banks. But the experts contradicted themselves. They proposed lame safeguards when confronted with the prospect of a non-banking finance company (NBFC) promoted by a corporate entity applying for a bank licence. They did not suggest that a corporate promoter must fully divest its stake before it could apply for such a licence. That would have been consistent. Further, it’s puzzling that a foreign shareholding cap of 74% in banks went unquestioned.

If the concern is diversion of depositors’ funds to connected entities, then corporate promoters can do it even now through the NBFCs that they promote. NBFCs are refinanced by banks, which are funded by depositors. Deposits are thus in play in any case. If anything, it may be more difficult to ‘rob’ individual depositors than faceless taxpayers.

As Shankkar Aiyar noted in a recent column, corporates have promoted NBFCs, mutual funds and insurance companies. What is the incremental damage, especially since RBI has recently decreed that large borrowings must be from capital markets and not from banks? The IWG notes that RBI has the flexibility to impose additional rules to assess an applicant’s “fit and proper" status. The criteria appear robust, and in future, should cover qualitative inputs gleaned from surveys of stakeholders like employees, suppliers and even family members. In 2013, no corporate applicant for a bank licence met the ‘fit and proper’ test.

In general, while raising objections to any new proposal, two things must be considered. One is the worst case scenario and the other is the cost of persisting with the status quo. Amol Agrawal has correctly pointed out in an article in the Hindustan Times that “out of the six failed/merged/troubled banks, four were run by professionals, one by a financial institution and one by a corporate. Clearly, professionals have not fared on expected lines." Whether it is demonetization, tax collection or bank licensing, public policy cannot be a morality play.

The timing of the proposal, however, is an issue. India’s economy is still fragile. Potential incremental instability, even if deemed remote, seems unavoidable over the next two to three years. Proposals to strengthen bank supervision are theoretically elegant but practically impossible for now. Internal resistance will likely make RBI hiring qualified supervisors at market salaries a non-starter. Further, constructing a scheme for rewarding loss prevention presents a ‘wicked problem’. If deposit insurance premiums are set higher for new promoters for a few years, it would not be a level playing field, and there could be adverse selection as well.

India’s public sector banks (PSBs) have lent vigorously in the past. Total non-food bank credit rose from ₹6.8 trillion in 2002-03 to ₹51.6 trillion by 2012-13. Credit growth is anaemic now due to weak demand. If the appetite for loans improves, banks will step up and capital can be mobilized from the public by diluting the government’s stake. Underlying conditions (e.g., procurement and distribution of electricity) that generate bad loans should be fixed first. PSB employees can be brought on a level regulatory field with their private sector counterparts. That would improve risk appetite for lending, and banks might be permitted to offer market salaries for key functions. Easing the department of financial services’ chokehold might see PSBs step up their game in both lending and capital raising. Separately, the central bank can proceed with augmenting its supervisory skills and resources at its own pace.

Once the economy has regained its footing and achieved a certain heft (say, a gross domestic product of ₹300 trillion), then corporate houses promoting banks may not be a systemic risk, as currently feared. Even though the objections of experts are muddled, their caution is worth heeding. For now. These are the author’s personal views.

V. Anantha Nageswaran is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

