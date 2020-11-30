Experts might be right on bank licensing even if their logic isn’t

Timing is everything. Whether one is executing a cover drive on the cricket field or making an investment decision. Or, if one is releasing an internal working group (IWG) report on corporate groups being eligible to apply for bank licences. The IWG of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had done good work, but its report was released before news of the failure of Lakshmi Vilas Bank had faded from memory. Coincidentally, within days of the report being placed in the public domain, came news that General Motors Company had decided to apply for an industrial bank charter in the US. This is distinct from a bank charter. Loosely put, it can be thought of as an “augmented NBFC" licence. There is no bar on such licencees accepting deposits from the public.