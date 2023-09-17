Divide and rule is still the mantra as election nears3 min read 17 Sep 2023, 10:46 PM IST
An in-depth examination of the Prime Minister’s long and successful political career reveals that he is skilled at creating a positive electoral mix of religion, society, and welfare programmes.
A perturbing news came from Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi recently. Students of the Thakur village public school there enacted a play, Jo Google kar sakta hai, wah tera bhagwan nahin kar sakta (What Google can do, your God cannot), whose video went viral on the internet. Parents of some students of the school staged demonstrations before the institution terming the play as an affront to sanatan dharma. They said the teacher who wrote the play belonged to a different faith and had purposely insulted their religion. The school administration terminated the teacher.