Exuberant stock markets need sensible handling

I would use this rally to rebalance my portfolio, and here is hoping that you had an asset allocation in mind when you set out on the journey of investing. If you started out being comfortable with a 60% equity allocation and you see that has run up over the past few months to a 70% allocation, you need to rebalance. There are two ways of doing this. One, sell equity and invest in debt—bonds, debt funds, fixed deposits (FDs), Public Provident Fund (PPF), whatever is your mix. Two, use incremental flows to invest in debt and stop equity investing till you are back at your desired asset allocation. This is not market timing—you are not redeeming your entire portfolio to wait for a market dip—you are simply doing what it takes to come back to your comfort zone. We’ve been through a market yo-yo. Remember how you felt when markets crashed 30% in March and what allocation to equity felt safe? That is the allocation you need to have in mind today, when the markets are in an exuberant phase. We can’t control the direction of the market, but we can control our reaction and action.