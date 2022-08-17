Facebook did well to throw its chatbot open to public scrutiny4 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 11:01 PM IST
Meta’s disclosures on how it was trained could help us improve AI
Meta’s disclosures on how it was trained could help us improve AI
Listen to this article
As one of this century’s most powerful data brokers, Facebook is best known for its role in sucking up the personal information of users for its advertising clients. That lucrative model has led to high risks—Facebook recently shared private messages between a Nebraska mother and her teenage daughter with police probing the girl’s at-home abortion.