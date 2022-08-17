Facebook did well to throw its chatbot open to public scrutiny

Alphabet’s Google, for instance, has not offered public access to LaMDA, its most cutting-edge large language model, a series of algorithms that can predict and generate language after being trained on gigantic data sets of text. That’s in spite of the fact that one of its own engineers chatted to the system for long enough to believe it had become sentient. OpenAI, the AI research company co-founded by Elon Musk, has also become more closed about the mechanics of some of its systems. For instance, it won’t share what training data it used to create its popular image-generating system Dall-E, which can generate any image via a text prompt but has a tendency to conform to old stereotypes—all CEOs are depicted as men, nurses as women, etc. OpenAI has said that information could be put to ill use, and that it’s propriety.