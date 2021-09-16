Facebook Inc’s oversight board should push for transparency

This is the 20-member panel of academics, former politicians and activists that Facebook set up in 2019 to help make it more accountable for the way it moderates content on the site, in a unique experiment in corporate governance. Sometimes described as a “Supreme Court of Facebook", the board reviews the site’s higher-profile rulings on content, such as the decision to indefinitely ban former US President Donald Trump, which the board overturned and openly criticized. Noah Feldman, a contributing columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, is an advisor to Facebook and helped set up the board.