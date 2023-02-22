Facebook may fare better with Twitter’s ‘blue tick’ brain wave
Three months ago, billionaire Elon Musk announced an $11 monthly subscription service to give Twitter users a blue verification check mark. On Sunday, Meta Platforms announced largely the same thing: a $15 subscription service for users to get a blue verified badge, so long as they provide a government-issued ID. Meta looks like a shameless copycat. It cloned Snapchat’s Stories feature (even calling it Facebook Stories), launched a copy of TikTok called Reels, and imitated the live video app Periscope with Facebook Live. The strategy works. Many of these clones, like Stories and Reels, take off successfully on Instagram.