Facebook may fare better with Twitter’s ‘blue tick’ brain wave

Zuckerberg seems adept at copying ideas that aren’t profitable and then making them profitable. He did so with Stories, which never brought Snap the same financial success that it did for Meta. And Meta has been toying with the idea of getting users to pay for features for years—it just never had the gumption to try. Now that Musk has forged a path that Zuckerberg can follow, it should be easier for Meta to introduce charges for other features, helping the company address a slowdown in online ad spending and offset the tens of billions it is spending on the metaverse.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}