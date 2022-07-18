Facebook needs Zuckerberg’s aggression to secure its future

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai sent a surprising memo to his staff this week: “Moving forward, we need to be more entrepreneurial, working with greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days," he wrote, according to The Verge. Not only did his message underscore the increasingly challenging outlook for tech firms, it marked a shift to a tougher tone from the tech industry. Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg’s own warning to employees last month was even darker: “Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn’t be here," he said in one of his weekly Q&As with staff. The Facebook founder said he was pushing for more aggressive goals: “Some of you might decide that this place isn’t for you and that self-selection is okay with me."

