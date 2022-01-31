Facebook’s crypto failure is a red flag for its Metaverse plans

Zuckerberg clearly wants to buy his way into the metaverse. He has acquired a string of small, virtual-reality companies in the past two years, mostly in gaming, including Big Box VR, Unit 2 Games and Beat Games, the studio behind Beat Saber. But he hasn’t purchased Instagram-like game changers such as Fortnight publisher Epic Games or games developer Unity Software. Zuckerberg tried to buy Unity several years ago, when its valuation was in the single-digit billions, according to The History of the Future, a book on virtual reality by Blake J. Harris that’s mostly about the founding story of Oculus. Unity has since gone public and has a market cap of $28 billion.