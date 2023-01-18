Facebook’s Zuckerberg could soon face the threat of prison4 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 11:14 PM IST
A UK law revision in the works for online safety was long overdue
The UK government is about to do something that’ll make Silicon Valley shudder, or at least make social media executives think twice about flying over British airspace. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks all but certain to strengthen the UK’s Online Safety Bill with criminal sanctions for social-media bosses, after fierce lobbying from the ruling Conservative party. The bill aims to protect under-18s from harmful content; so if regulators find that Instagram has been steering British kids toward material encouraging suicide, Mark Zuckerberg could face up to two years behind bars.