Facebook’s Zuckerberg could soon face the threat of prison

Harsh as it sounds, politicians across the main parties are eager for stricter rules. The amendment will likely go through, barring major events like the PM being replaced again. Naturally, none of this has gone down well with some tech sector leaders. Jimmy Wales, co-founder of Wikipedia, called the move a form of tyranny, while others suspect a Silicon Valley vendetta by British politicians. But it is actually a prudent move. ‘Tyrannical’ criminal sanctions have been part of regulatory life in Britain’s banking and construction industries for years, and their existence has helped keep lines of accountability clear and the process of regulation easier. In the past six months, jail sentences have been handed out to at least four people from the building trade because of fatal accidents, including the deadly fall of a 69-year-old builder who was working on a house extension; the manager who was overseeing the builder’s work was jailed for 9 months after inspectors found the scaffold he’d been working on had no guard-rails.