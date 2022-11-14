Facial recognition technology has shrugged off protests4 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 10:57 PM IST
Activists have raised concerns of bias but the use of such tools by the American government has been growing
It is exceedingly rare for Big Tech players to police themselves. Most self-policing happens in the face of either governmental or activist objections to certain types of technology, which then make tech firms either back down partially or create a public relations spectacle out of doing so. But what is paradoxical is that some departments of national governments that are forcing Big Tech to back off from certain applications are sometimes completely at odds with sister departments that are the largest customers of the same applications.