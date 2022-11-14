Facial recognition technology has shrugged off protests

A recent article in The New York Times detailed the use of facial recognition by immigration officials at US airports. Such use was evidently baked into a 2017 order from then President Donald Trump banning visitors from some Muslim countries. The ban received much attention, but not so facial recognition mandates. And now, according to the article, 80% of entrants pass through facial recognition. Given all the noise in 2020, this was startling, so I decided to dig deeper. A report (bit.ly/3hEaVRF) published by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) details how federal agencies use and plan to expand their use of facial recognition systems. Ten of 24 agencies surveyed plan to broaden their use by 2023. Ten agencies are also investing in research and development for facial recognition. The report was the outcome of a study requested by the US Congress on federal agencies’ use of facial recognition in US fiscal year 2020. Some federal agencies that use facial recognition fell outside the scope of this report, so there is no comprehensive survey on US government use of the technology. However, the GAO report is certainly indicative of overall trends. It says the use of the technology is “increasingly common."