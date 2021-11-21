Failure at the tri-junction of land, income and identity

During a recent trip to Dholavira in Kutch, where archaeological remains of an ancient Harappan settlement dating back to 1900 BCE are located, a tourist guide had a tragic personal story to relate. During the early 1990s, the Archaeological Society of India (ASI), a government-owned establishment under the ministry of culture, acquired land from over 10 agricultural families around the excavation site to expand its discovery coverage. On the surface, that seemed routine. Except, none of the families accepted the compensation because they felt it was too paltry. They wanted either jobs or equivalent parcels of land anywhere else. The ASI couldn’t comply, forcing land-owners to seek legal redressal; the case has been dragging for more than 25 years, with villagers forced to travel 250km every time a new date is announced by lower courts. In the meantime, the guide, lacking formal higher education but perhaps the village’s most knowledgeable person about the settlement and its history, has become a security guard to put food on the family table.

