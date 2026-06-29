Family-run parties face existential test in next polls

For example, the contest between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BJP alliance in Uttar Pradesh would be quite interesting to watch. SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav is leaving no stone unturned to win the election. He knows that any regional party that loses three elections in a row can’t keep its flock together. But the path ahead isn’t exactly littered with roses. He’s pitted against a towering political rival, Yogi Adityanath. Along with establishing a successful law and order system, he enjoys a great deal of traction among the majority voters.