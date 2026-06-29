Family-run parties face existential test in next polls

The seductive beauty of Indian democracy is that it always moves from one election to another as a relay race. For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the heady feeling of a landslide victory in West Bengal hadn’t subsided and it has already started laying the groundwork for the coming voter fest. Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa in 2027 will decide the political fate of regional parties, leaders and political families.
For example, the contest between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BJP alliance in Uttar Pradesh would be quite interesting to watch. SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav is leaving no stone unturned to win the election. He knows that any regional party that loses three elections in a row can’t keep its flock together. But the path ahead isn’t exactly littered with roses. He’s pitted against a towering political rival, Yogi Adityanath. Along with establishing a successful law and order system, he enjoys a great deal of traction among the majority voters.