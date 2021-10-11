Farmer leaders should keep a lid on distractions

I got down from my car and requested the driver of the vehicle behind me to make way for the ambulance. He was fully absorbed in music, but nodded his head. I also persuaded the next two or three vehicles to make way. A few more people watching the chaos came to help. After much struggle, we were able to get the ambulance moving. I cannot forget the two helpless eyes behind the ambulance curtain. What would have been the condition of the patient in the ambulance?