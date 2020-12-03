Farmer protests are a reflection of this sector’s structural crisis

Most farmers would agree that the agricultural produce marketing committee (APMC) mandis are politicized and need reforms. Over the last two decades, several reforms have taken place at the state level, and none has led to this kind of protest. The reality is also that in states where the APMC system is functional, farmers have been able to get better prices. Farmers see APMC mandis as an institution that protects their interests, despite shortcomings. In their view, the MSP system ensures better prices for crops that are state-procured—mainly rice and wheat. Wholesale Price Index data for October shows that prices of all cereals declined sharply compared to last year, except paddy. Surprisingly, wheat prices, which saw massive procurement and record production, have seen wholesale prices decline for the past three months. But for all other crops, for which procurement is negligible even though an MSP is announced, the prices realized by farmers are much lower. Maize is a good example; the prices received by farmers in most states, including Punjab and Haryana, have been much lower than the MSP. It is worse in states such as Bihar, where an APMC does not exist. Although a guaranteed purchase at MSP is unrealistic, the fight of farmers is to retain the last vestiges of state support in an environment of falling prices and increasing losses.