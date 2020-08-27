Farmers may be paying the price for an inflation-targeting regime

Like many other statistics that suffered a data collection disruption under India’s lockdown, consumer price index (CPI) data is only available for June and July, while imputed estimates have been made for April and May. In June and July, overall inflation stood at 6.23% and 6.93%, respectively, with rural inflation at 6.34% and 7.04%, and urban inflation marginally lower, at 6.12% and 6.84%. These are beyond the upper bound of 6% set by the monetary policy framework of RBI. But like many other indicators, these inflation estimates merely mark a continuation of trends that prevailed before the lockdown. Inflation was actually higher in the previous quarter of January-March 2020, averaging 6.7%. As in that instance, inflation over the past two months has been driven primarily by food prices, which were 9.2% higher than at the same point a year earlier, a rate slightly lower than 11.1% recorded in January-March 2020. Clearly, the problem of inflation for the government and RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) predates the onset of the covid pandemic.