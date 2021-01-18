Farmers’ stir: A question of who would blink first

Farmers’ organizations should also think over the fact that such a long agitation affects the surrounding industries and slows down traffic on highways. It is directly related to the development of the country. They may persist with their demand for the continuation of minimum support price (MSP), but they should not forget that despite this system, more than 110,000 of their brothers have committed suicide in the last 10 years. Every day 2,000-2,500 farmers are forced to leave their village for a job in urban centres. Every system needs to be amended, otherwise, it loses ground. Today, if the sons of the soil have deserted their villages, then surely reforms in the agricultural system are necessary. Whenever some changes are made, a dispute is bound to arise. Such a large country cannot have a single opinion, that is why the Constitution gives the right to protest. Farmers are using this right in an excellent way, but now they too should think about finding a middle path.