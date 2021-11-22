farmers’ stir will play a key rolein upcoming polls

It should also be noted that Amarinder Singh has no enmity with the Akalis either. Years ago, he had been a minister in the Akali government led by Surjit Singh Barnala. He has good relations with the Badal family despite the political rivalry. Now even the Akalis have no excuse to stay away from the National Democratic Alliance. Will the BJP, Akali and Amarinder alliance emerge like a new political force in Punjab? Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has denied any possibility of alliance, but denials have limited age in modern politics. If this alignment emerges, there is bound to be a triangular fight. This will certainly be challenging for the Congress, which is already facing “anti-incumbency" and internal conflict, and the Aam Aadmi Party, which does not have any major local political figure. Badal has denied the possibility of allying with the BJP after the repeal of the three farm laws, but this was his immediate reaction and it might change following political calculations.