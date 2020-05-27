Opinion | Fashion retailing takes slow road to revival after the lockdown

It’s rare to find a businessman as candid as Akhil Jain. The executive director of Jain Amar Clothing, which sells women’s fashionwear under the Madame brand, runs 156 exclusive stores across malls and high streets. After the government eased lockdown restrictions two weeks ago, the company opened 32 stores on high streets in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. So far, the news has not been good, said Jain. “We now have a fair idea of what is selling and how much is selling. Like to like (same weeks last May), we are doing just 8% of the sale, as footfall is low," he said.