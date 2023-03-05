The article by Indira Rajaraman titled ‘The macro-economic landscape has changed over the last month’, which appeared in Mint on 3 March 2023 stated that there is a projected borrowing by Food Corporation of India (FCI) of ₹1.05 trillion from National Small Savings Fund (NSSF). This statement is factually incorrect. There will be no borrowing by FCI from the NSSF during 2023-24 and in fact there has been no such borrowing after 2020-21. The details of NSSF deployment are given in pages 62-63 of Receipt Budget 2023-24, from which it may be seen in item 3(v)(a) that the deployment to FCI is nil in fiscal years 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The provision of ₹1.05 trillion relates to operational working capital arrangements made by FCI through banks to cover temporary cash needs for procurement and inventory-carrying costs. This amount represents the peak expected level of outstanding during the financial year and not necessarily the closing balance. This amount is projected to increase in 2023-24 because of an anticipated large increase in the level of inventory. Inventories were at a low level in 2022-23 and are expected to increase substantially in 2023-24 due to enhanced foodgrain procurement on one hand and restructuring of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana on the other. It may be seen from page 59 of the Expenditure Budget 2023-24 that a provision of ₹89,425 crore was made in Budget Estimate 2022-23 for similar purposes and a sum of ₹63,395 crore was also shown in the Actuals of 2021-22. This does not in any way constitute “off-budget borrowings". The cost of such short-term working capital requirement is included in the food subsidy.

Even in the year 2020-21, when ₹1.37 trillion was provided through NSSF to FCI (as can be seen from page 63 of the Receipt Budget 2021-22), a sum of ₹2.22 trillion was separately indicated for such working capital requirements (Statement 26 of Expenditure Profile 2021-22).

As regards the sum of ₹40,000 crore mentioned in the article, this reflects the anticipated peak level of short-term sundry outstandings to suppliers and contractors, including state governments, labour, transport, handling and storage contractors. The actual level may fluctuate from time to time.

The article seems written without awareness of Press Information Bureau press release ID No. 1896963 dated 7 February 2023 (which may also be seen at bit.ly/3SRRl2F). As explained therein, food subsidy is released on a reimbursement basis when commodities are distributed through the Public Distribution System. During the time between procurement and distribution, FCI manages its working capital through bank credit. The level of working capital fluctuates based on inventory levels and the interest thereon is paid as part of the food subsidy.