FCI will not borrow from the National Small Savings Fund1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 11:33 PM IST
The provision of ₹1.05 trillion relates to operational working capital arrangements made by FCI through banks to cover temporary cash needs for procurement and inventory-carrying costs
The article by Indira Rajaraman titled ‘The macro-economic landscape has changed over the last month’, which appeared in Mint on 3 March 2023 stated that there is a projected borrowing by Food Corporation of India (FCI) of ₹1.05 trillion from National Small Savings Fund (NSSF). This statement is factually incorrect. There will be no borrowing by FCI from the NSSF during 2023-24 and in fact there has been no such borrowing after 2020-21. The details of NSSF deployment are given in pages 62-63 of Receipt Budget 2023-24, from which it may be seen in item 3(v)(a) that the deployment to FCI is nil in fiscal years 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.