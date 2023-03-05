FCI will not borrow from the National Small Savings Fund

The provision of ₹1.05 trillion relates to operational working capital arrangements made by FCI through banks to cover temporary cash needs for procurement and inventory-carrying costs. This amount represents the peak expected level of outstanding during the financial year and not necessarily the closing balance. This amount is projected to increase in 2023-24 because of an anticipated large increase in the level of inventory. Inventories were at a low level in 2022-23 and are expected to increase substantially in 2023-24 due to enhanced foodgrain procurement on one hand and restructuring of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana on the other. It may be seen from page 59 of the Expenditure Budget 2023-24 that a provision of ₹89,425 crore was made in Budget Estimate 2022-23 for similar purposes and a sum of ₹63,395 crore was also shown in the Actuals of 2021-22. This does not in any way constitute “off-budget borrowings". The cost of such short-term working capital requirement is included in the food subsidy.