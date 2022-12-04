FCNR deposits are an attractive option for NRIs

What are the standard documents that you will require? These are PAN or Form 60 (in the absence of PAN), latest passport size photograph, proof of identity, proof of NRI status and proof of address (for either Indian or overseas residence). Additional verification of KYC documents, wherever applicable, has to be done by one of the designated authorities such as any authorized official of overseas branches of scheduled commercial banks registered in India, notary public in the resident country , Indian embassy/consulate general in the country where you reside.