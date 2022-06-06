Fears of fire and ice mark markets with poetic precision

First, a little history. The fire and ice debate in economics was kindled in the 1990s by a series of duelling columns by two legendary Morgan Stanley thinkers, Barton Biggs and Steve Roach. Roach fretted that the rising public deficits of the West would stoke a bonfire of inflation, while Biggs countered that a surfeit of (cheap) Asian labour and the speed of technological innovation would unleash a torrent of ice. As a young analyst who worked for the now deceased and much missed Biggs, I observed this duel from a ring-side seat. With hindsight, Biggs got the better of the debate at that time, but the duo gifted the economic world an enduring poetic framework. If it had not been for the extraordinary response from the Ben Bernanke-led Federal Reserve, the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 might easily have led to an ice age. That markets often get the calibration wrong was clear when the taper tantrum of 2013, caused by the US Fed’s announcement of a reduction in bond purchases, resulted in carnage in the equity and currency markets of emerging countries.