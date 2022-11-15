Federated spaces can allow free speech on social media5 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 10:08 PM IST
Conversations kept within clubs of like-minded people can help tackle a crisis of content moderation
The news this past week has been all about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter and how things are changing in the organization since he assumed the designation of ‘Chief Twit’. While much of the discussion has been around staff layoffs, in the circles I inhabit, equal attention is focused on how his changes will affect the quality of speech on the platform.