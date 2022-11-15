Federated spaces can allow free speech on social media

Twitter has always seen itself as the world’s public square—the platform everyone goes to for news on events as they unfold. It is one of the few mainstream spaces where people can still speak their mind without fear of being censored; where all the most powerful protest movements of our time—from the Arab Spring to Iran’s—began. It is also the place where some of the most thorny questions around content moderation are getting addressed: What speech should be permitted and on what ground must posts be taken down.