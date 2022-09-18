Federer’s presence was a form of luck the world enjoyed5 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 10:22 PM IST
People mostly fight over facts as these tend to come out of untrustworthy mouths but we agree on beauty
Not all good things make us feel lucky. We enjoy a sport, for instance, with an unspoken sense of entitlement. We have given a significant portion of our lives and a lot of emotion to it, so we feel we deserve all its joy. But there are some athletes who are so exquisite that their performance is disproportionate to all that we have given their sport. They make us feel lucky, lucky to be alive in this moment and in this era. That is what Roger Federer did for millions when he reigned. On Thursday, he announced that our luck has run out. He was quitting professional tennis.