Federer’s presence was a form of luck the world enjoyed

How lucky exactly were we to have him play for us? What grade of luck was he to us? I would say he was quite a bit more than paracetamol, and a notch less than our birth. Federer as a matter of generational luck is in the same category as the internet, vaccination and free speech. Especially for many of us who had grown bored of watching professional tennis by the turn of the millennium, when Roger Federer arrived and played the game in a manner that was at once new and old. Even his decline, over the past decade, was so beautiful to watch that we felt lucky to watch him lose, which always had a tragic quality to it. Not only because he wept, but also because in his decline was evidence of our own mortality, an omen of the inevitable. We are so full of ourselves that we mark our time in our greats. The sorrow we feel at the passing of the Federer era is not for him, but for our own decay.