Festivals may help lift mood, but not necessarily consumption

Yet, the mood has certainly seen a gentle shift. There is cautious optimism, probably because of the arrival of the festive season. According to consumer behaviour expert Sraboni Bhaduri, festivals in India are a symbol of new life and prosperity. “They generate a good feeling. The emotions around festivals in India are pretty high. In fact, because of the covid-19 threat this year, the importance has only gone up," she said. However, whether less anxiety will translate into increased spending on part of the consumer remains to be seen. “Indians are, by and large, careful with money, except for the millennials, who are undergoing their own reset now. I believe that religious festivals legitimize consumption," said Parameswaran.