Festive sales: A mixed bag for consumer durables3 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 02:03 AM IST
- October saw a spike in sales as consumer sentiment was supported by festive demand
The recently-concluded festive season has been somewhat chaotic for consumer durables and appliances manufacturers. No two companies agree on the performance of the sector. Some companies reported a rise both in sales volumes and value. A few said only premium products sold and growth was mild. Yet others complained that only certain categories saw a pick-up in demand, and air conditioners and refrigerators were not part of the story. The signals sent out by companies and analysts are too diverse to draw any conclusions on whether the market for consumer durables, appliances and smartphones was buoyant or not. It probably has been a mixed bag.