Festive sales: A mixed bag for consumer durables

Companies are calculating sales growth differently giving rise to muddled signals, he said. While some are comparing sales of October this year to last year, others are looking at the quarter. “Last year Diwali was in November, so such comparisons are not precise or like-to-like," he said. However, Bengaluru-based retail tech platform Arzooo, which offers logistics and supply chain support services to offline electronics stores in smaller towns, said televisions, washing machines and refrigerators saw tremendous growth in sales. Unlike some retail chains that complained of poor offtake of refrigerators, Arzooo’s co-founder and chief executive officer Khushnud Khan said retailers on his platform saw brisk sales in the category despite winters setting in. Khan, who quit Flipkart to set up his own startup in 2018, said Arzooo offers virtual inventory solutions for electronics retailers in tier 2 and below towns, that are unable to compete with product selection and prices of white goods offered by large online marketplaces. The platform offers small electronics retailers access to extensive digital inventories across brands and product categories which he need not stock to sell. Arzooo claimed to have 30,000 small retailers on its platform. According to the company data for the festive season, cities in the western part of the country recorded the maximum growth in sales of consumer durables led by Ahmednagar, Udaipur, and Dhule, followed by the eastern region—Hooghly, Guwahati, Gaya, Bhuwaneshwar and Bhojpur. In north India, Indore, Bhopal, Gurdaspur, Kurukshetra, and Moga performed well. Khan said tier-2 and below cities represent the potentially untapped markets with pent-up demand. A noticeable trend was a rise in the purchase of smart TVs, and it is no longer just for metro cities. “Demand for smart TVs has come even from tier 4 towns," Khan said.