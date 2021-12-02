Fifteen at one blow, take the escalator

We are getting closer to the Fifteen Theorem, I promise you. When he was teaching at Princeton University in 1993, John Conway and his students worked on equations like these. Not just Ramanujan's 54, but all such equations that use any coordinates at all for a, b, c and d: were they all universal? My intuition is that Conway had induction on his mind, because he thought, why not check a few values for N? If we can show that any such equation can produce those values - a base case, if you like - maybe that will lead to a proof of universality.

