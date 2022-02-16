Fight for IPL media rights set to escalate this year

Last week, Bob Chapek, chief executive officer (CEO), The Walt Disney Co., said his company was “certainly going to try to extend" its media rights on the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he added that if Disney were “not to go ahead and win the auction," it would still be able to achieve its global subscription target of 230-260 million users for Disney+ by 2024. (The streaming service is branded Disney+Hotstar in India and some other Asian markets).

