Double down against financial crime in the digital age

As an example, Rzolut, a Singapore-based startup, has developed a platform that can be used by banks to instantly check whether a new customer is ‘compromised’ in any way, is politically connected or has a criminal record. MetricStream, based in Bangalore, helps its clients track regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions globally, thereby helping them secure their businesses. The defining feature of platforms of this ilk is their ability to provide a solution to customers as a service in real time and with measurable accuracy. They have become valuable partners for banks and corporations in the financial and cyber crime wars. No wonder this sector has attracted billions of dollars in venture investments, with Pathlock’s raise $200 million in the summer of 2022 being a prominent example.