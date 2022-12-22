Figures that say things about us

Before you answer that, ask if we should consider India’s “median" income instead. That is the income point that divides Indians neatly in two: 50% earn more, and 50% earn less. The reason is that the mean can be distorted by “outlier" values—177 extremely rich Indians, for example. When you have data like that, the median is a sounder, more accurate “average" to consider. Only, data that would nail down India’s median income is hard to come by for various reasons. Still, some estimates have it at about ₹1.05 lakh.

