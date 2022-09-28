Films and the great Indian audience taste churn4 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 11:07 PM IST
- People can make a distinction between what they’d like to watch in cinema and on OTT
Shailesh Kapoor, founder and chief executive officer of Ormax Media, is pretty forthright about the current upheaval in the Indian cinema industry and its impact on his business. Film industry, especially Bollywood, has delivered a spate of box office disasters this year, with producers, directors, theatre owners and trade analysts, running helter-skelter to understand the reasons behind their failure. The pandemic and the subsequent instability in the film business, has prompted Ormax to review its research data, too. Ormax Media specializes in tracking, testing, analytics and consulting for films, TV and OTT content.