Finding the sacred in the delights of Christmas
- More than a season of good cheer, the holiday asks believers to think about reality itself in new ways.
Christmas came early to my town this year. Even before the children made their socially distanced way from house to house for trick-or-treating, the storefronts and houses of Berwyn, Pa., were decorated in long coils of Christmas lights. On our local online discussion board, one woman said that she wished everyone could have just waited until after Thanksgiving and the beginning of Advent. Seasonal decorations, after all, are properly reserved for the season.
You can imagine the response she received. Incredulous to the point of anger, other neighbors announced that after a lousy year which sometimes felt like an unending darkness, it was a great relief to drive around and see the lights sparkling. At least one could enjoy the lights even if the businesses themselves were shuttered! They had a point: For many of us, Christmas isn’t about commemorating a specific event, the birth of Jesus, at a particular time. Rather, it is a whole season of sentiment. Avalanches of greeting cards, unexpected warm smiles from passersby, the ringing of bells, the singing of carols, a childlike awe at lights in the darkness—all serve to induce a sensation of good cheer.
