Fintech apps will outmode the case for a pan-Asian currency4 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 09:59 PM IST
Cheap digital conversion of currencies could serve the region better
Cheap digital conversion of currencies could serve the region better
Unrealistic as it was, the idea of a pan-Asian currency always had some political support: Since 2005, the Japanese have published the exchange value of an Asian Monetary Unit, a precursor to what could become Asia’s equivalent of the euro. The debt crisis in southern Europe ended that pipe dream. Now there’s a more modest goal: Keep money national, but let it hop borders effortlessly. This may start becoming a reality in three years and have a far-reaching impact on a continent expected to account for half of the world’s consumption growth this decade.