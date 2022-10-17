Fintech apps will outmode the case for a pan-Asian currency

Asian policymakers have two other reasons to smash the status quo: One, access to Swift is at the discretion of American and European politicians; it could get cut off, as it was for Russian institutions earlier this year as punishment for the war in Ukraine. Two, much of global commerce takes place in dollars, and the US currency is expensive right now. In regional trade, especially where small firms in one country are selling goods and services to retail customers in another, it’s possible to reduce dependence on a surging dollar with technology.