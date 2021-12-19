Firms that made lots of money must share some with workers

Metals and energy prices have surged this year, making it a decent time to be an oil producer or miner. These companies often face shareholder pressure not to splurge too much on developing new resources. Hence, they are throwing off lots of cash that can be returned to shareholders. Swiss miner and commodities trader Glencore is on track to generate almost $10 billion of free cash flow in 2021; and 2022 looks like being even better.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}