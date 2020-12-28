Firms want to adjust supply chains post-pandemic, but changes take time

Firms want to adjust supply chains post-pandemic, but changes take time5 min read . 10:40 AM IST
- Covid-19 has exposed the risk of far-flung production; alternatives like making things at home could raise costs
The coronavirus pandemic snarled the world’s sprawling supply chains for months, shutting factories, disrupting shipping and making it difficult for companies to get products from factories to consumers.
Now, many companies are considering changing the model to avoid future product shortages and transportation delays, even if it might increase costs. Some are looking at moving production closer to home. Others are considering spreading small factories around the world instead of putting all their manufacturing in one place.
