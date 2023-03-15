First Adani and then SVB have left India stirred but not shaken4 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 11:14 PM IST
Thank regulators and households for prudence and our apparently reduced vulnerability to crises
India has faced many tough situations. However, the country’s long-term resilience, macro policy reform opportunities and improving standards of regulatory governance have ensured that India has always recovered from a crisis. As the former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan remarked in his maiden speech as the central bank’s chief, the words ‘India’ and ‘crisis’ should never be used together in a sentence.
