First Adani and then SVB have left India stirred but not shaken

Finally, India’s main resilience comes from Indian households. Though rising, household debt is well below other countries’ averages. Also, Indian households are smart asset allocators. About 50% of their holdings are land/property; about 30% is held as cash, deposits and insurance; and another 15% is in gold. These are stable assets, as compared to volatile stocks and mutual funds. This is not a complete picture, of course, as the bulk of Indian households do not have disposable incomes that are sufficient to invest or save. But for those who do, this represents a decent balance of earnings and spending.