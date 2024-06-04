Fiscal management of the new government
Summary
- As the new government sets its eye on the future, its economic legacy must shape fiscal policy thinking
In a year of global elections, all eyes are on India. A lot has been written about the hopes and expectations of the new government. It is now time to set the trajectory for the next five years. The last decade was marked by a series of reforms and economic setbacks from covid-19. As the new government sets its eye on the future, its economic legacy must shape fiscal policy thinking.