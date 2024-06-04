Fiscal management of the new government

The structure of tax rates too is stabilizing as the new regime for income tax with limited exemptions is widely opted for. While the simplification of taxes has been welcomed by corporates, the lower rates in 2019 did not quite boost private investment. In fact, the ratio of corporate investments to their net income has been declining since FY21. Therefore a conundrum that remains for tax policy is the future trajectory of tax rates. Reforms have also been pursued to ease confrontation between the tax department and taxpayers. Consequently the revenues in dispute have declined overall but not for corporate taxes. Therefore, there remains some scope for reforms in corporate taxes so as to minimize disputes and bolster investments.