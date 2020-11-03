Fiscal policy must play a bigger role to keep our economy going

Diwali is just around the corner. The most recent economic data is heartening—even though India is not out of the woods as yet. Here are some straws in the wind. Collections of goods and services tax (GST) in October crossed the ₹1 trillion mark for the first time since the pandemic struck; and it was more than thrice the low point of April. The strong rise in integrated GST component—levied on interstate trade—suggests that national supply chains are recovering. The GST collected in any particular month is an indicator of economic activity in the previous month.